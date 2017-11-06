JFMS wins East Anglia One marine services contract

James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS), part of James Fisher and Sons plc, has been announced as the integrated marine services contractor by ScottishPower Renewables during the construction phase of East Anglia One offshore windfarm.

Jonathan Cole, managing director for offshore wind at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “Our East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm is progressing with great pace now and we are delighted to confirm James Fisher Marine Services will be working with us on the project.

"James Fisher has a proven track record for delivering comprehensive bespoke solutions which, coupled with the numerous bases it has in East Anglia, makes the company very well placed to support us on East Anglia ONE.”

The wide-ranging contract will cover marine coordination, communications and vessel supply.

