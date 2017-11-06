Additional diving technical adviser joins IMCA

Additional diving technical adviser joins IMCAOrganisations and Associations // November 6, 2017
Tim Helsdon has joined the International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) team as a Technical Adviser – Diving working with Bryan McGlinchy, the Senior Diving Technical Adviser, and fellow Adviser, Peter Sieniewicz.
“Tim will be a great addition to our busy technical team. He has a lifetime’s experience in the diving industry and possesses in-depth engineering knowledge of life support and dive systems,” explained Richard Benzie, IMCA’s Technical Director.
“He has worked as a Life Support Supervisor, Dive Technician Supervisor and Dive System consultant in the North Sea and elsewhere and has an extensive network of contacts. He has a long association with Bibby Offshore but has also worked for many other big names in the diving industry, including Rockwater, Coflexip Stena Offshore and Subsea 7.”
