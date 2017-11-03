TechnipFMC awarded subsea contract offshore Malaysia

TechnipFMC has been awarded a subsea contract by Murphy Sabah Oil for the Phase 1A Block H Gas Development project.

The project is located in offshore Sabah, Malaysia at a water depth of approximately 1,300m.

The contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the umbilicals, risers and flowlines as well as the transportation and installation of subsea hardware and controls.

