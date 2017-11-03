Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    TechnipFMC awarded subsea contract offshore Malaysia

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // November 3, 2017

    TechnipFMC has been awarded a subsea contract by Murphy Sabah Oil for the Phase 1A Block H Gas Development project.

    The project is located in offshore Sabah, Malaysia at a water depth of approximately 1,300m.

    The contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of the umbilicals, risers and flowlines as well as the transportation and installation of subsea hardware and controls.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers