GeoSea bags Triton Knoll turbine installation deal

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

GeoSea, DEME’s specialist in complex offshore marine engineering projects, has been awarded a contract for the transportation and installation of 90 wind turbines for the Triton Knoll offshore windfarm in the UK.

GeoSea will install 90 MHI Vestas 9.5 MW wind turbines at the 860 MW windfarm. GeoSea is due to start work in Q1 2021.

The contract includes the design and manufacture of the sea-fastening and tagline systems, and the transportation and installation of all 90 of the 164m diameter turbines.

innogy’s Triton Knoll windfarm will be one of the first in the world to install and operate MHI Vestas V164-9.5 MW turbines.

The project is now progressing towards a financial investment decision, likely in 2018, with full onshore construction starting shortly after, and offshore construction starting in 2020.

First energy generation could be as early as mid-Q1 2021, with the project expecting to begin commissioning in 2021.

More articles from this category

More news

McDermott bags Middle East deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

GeoSea bags Triton Knoll turbine installation deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

NorSea Group and IOS form alliance Company News //

TechnipFMC awarded subsea contract offshore Malaysia Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Fugro back at work offshore India Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

McDermott receives letter of award from Reliance Industries Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

EMGS sees another quarter of positive EBITDA Company News //

Hornbeck financial situation little changed Company News //

GulfMark loss grows - not yet out of Chapter 11 proceedings Company News //

JBA Consulting wins metocean and climate impact contract for marine industries Company News //

Ocean Installer secures Cambo field deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //