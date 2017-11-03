Diesel-electric solution for Esvagt's new SOV

Diesel-electric solution for Esvagt's new SOVEquipment & Technology // November 3, 2017
Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) has signed a contract with Havyard Design & Solutions to deliver a complete diesel-electric solution for Esvagt's new service operation vessel.
The vessel is to be built at Astilleros Zamakona in Spain and will be ready for delivery in August 2019. Esvagt has signed a contract with the windpower company MHI Vestas to operate the ship on the Deutsche Bucht offshore windfarm.
The scope of supply includes six generators 615-990kW; two main propulsion motors 1,000kW; two electric motors for tunnel thrusters 1,200kW; Quadro Drive frequency converters; a 690V-440V-230V main switchboard; EMSB 690/230V; transformers; and SES' BOSS and RAS systems.
In addition, NES is responsible for engineering and commissioning of the system.
