McDermott bags Middle East deal

McDermott bags Middle East dealContracts, Tenders and Rates // November 3, 2017
McDermott International has secured a letter of award for a contract for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) services for an offshore Middle East redevelopment project.
McDermott plans to fabricate and install four wellhead topsides, a manifold platform and jacket together with associated subsea pipelines and brownfield tie-in works. The combined total weight of the structures is approximately 6,400 tonnes and includes 75km of onshore and offshore pipeline and umbilicals.
McDermott has a long-standing relationship with this client and vast experience in this field. The award builds on the successful delivery of four jackets in 2016 as part of an earlier phase in the redevelopment project.
Fabrication work is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2018 and offshore installation is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2019.
The contract award is expected to be reflected in McDermott’s 2017 fourth quarter backlog.
