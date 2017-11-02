Fugro back at work offshore India

Fugro has commenced integrated survey work offshore India for the country’s multinational oil and gas company ONGC, under a three-year contract valued at approximately US$ 7.7 million.

The contract, awarded to Fugro for the third consecutive time, calls for engineering surveys in field developments off both western and eastern shores of India.

The scope of the work includes bathymetric surveys, seabed mapping, shallow seismic profiling and well head investigation.

Deploying its dedicated survey vessel, Fugro Mapper, from September 2017, Fugro is performing surveys in water depths ranging from 10m to 100m.

