DOF Susbea awarded new contracts in oil and gas and offshore wind industries

DOF Subsea has been awarded several contracts, securing utilisation for several vessels on IMR projects.



In the Atlantic region, DOF Subsea has been awarded a contract in offshore wind industry, securing utilisation of Skandi Neptune for 45 days plus options in Q4.



In the North America region, DOF Subsea has been awarded a contract for the provision of survey, ROV and vessel services in the Gulf of Mexico, securing 135 days of vessel utilisation in two phases. The project will utilise the vessels Harvey Deep Sea and Skandi Achiever with phase one commencing in Q4 2017 and phase two commencing in Q1 2018.



