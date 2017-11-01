Ocean Installer secures Cambo field deal

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Ocean Installer has been awarded an agreement by Siccar Point Energy and Baker Hughes to support the appraisal and early production phases of the Cambo Project, with the ability to extend into the future developments.

Ocean Installer will execute the job as part of an alliance with Baker Hughes.

“An alliance like this enables us to improve execution efficiency and risk mitigation through the creation of shared project objectives, and minimize tendering costs, with the ultimate objective of creating more efficient subsea solutions,” said Steinar Riise, CEO of Ocean Installer.

This is Ocean Installer’s first contract with Siccar Point, which has established itself as a key operator after acquiring OMV UK earlier this year. The field is located northwest of the Shetland Islands in the UK at a water depth of 1,100m, one of the deepest fields in Northern Europe yet to be developed. Over 100 million barrels of recoverable resources have already been discovered.

Phase 1 of the Cambo field development will be an early production system (EPS), followed by a Phase 2 full-field development. The project is scheduled to commence in 2018 and will be managed from the Ocean Installer Aberdeen office.

The construction support vessels Normand Vision and Normand Reach will be utilised for the offshore part of the project.

More articles from this category

More news

Fugro back at work offshore India Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

McDermott receives letter of award from Reliance Industries Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

EMGS sees another quarter of positive EBITDA Company News //

Hornbeck financial situation little changed Company News //

GulfMark loss grows - not yet out of Chapter 11 proceedings Company News //

JBA Consulting wins metocean and climate impact contract for marine industries Company News //

Ocean Installer secures Cambo field deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Havila secures six-month extension for Clipper Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DOF Susbea awarded new contracts in oil and gas and offshore wind industries Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Esvagt to provide standby vessel for Hornsea 1 Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CCC Underwater Engineering Marine takes delivery of newbuild DSV Vessel & ROV News //

VOS Passion working in Germany on windfarm job Vessel & ROV News //

Swire Seabed charters Siem Stingray Contracts, Tenders and Rates //