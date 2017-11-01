Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Ocean Installer secures Cambo field deal

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // November 1, 2017

    Ocean Installer has been awarded an agreement by Siccar Point Energy and Baker Hughes to support the appraisal and early production phases of the Cambo Project, with the ability to extend into the future developments.

    Ocean Installer will execute the job as part of an alliance with Baker Hughes.

    “An alliance like this enables us to improve execution efficiency and risk mitigation through the creation of shared project objectives, and minimize tendering costs, with the ultimate objective of creating more efficient subsea solutions,” said Steinar Riise, CEO of Ocean Installer.

    This is Ocean Installer’s first contract with Siccar Point, which has established itself as a key operator after acquiring OMV UK earlier this year. The field is located northwest of the Shetland Islands in the UK at a water depth of 1,100m, one of the deepest fields in Northern Europe yet to be developed. Over 100 million barrels of recoverable resources have already been discovered.

    Phase 1 of the Cambo field development will be an early production system (EPS), followed by a Phase 2 full-field development. The project is scheduled to commence in 2018 and will be managed from the Ocean Installer Aberdeen office.

    The construction support vessels Normand Vision and Normand Reach will be utilised for the offshore part of the project.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers