Fugro applies market-leading seeps expertise to Canada’s growing offshore industry

Fugro has teamed up with Amplified Geochemical Imaging (AGI) to acquire offshore hydrocarbon seep data in advance of Canada’s 2018 east coast bid round.

Bathymetry, backscatter and water column anomaly data will be collected to pull together a comprehensive picture of surficial geological features. These data will be used to identify and precisely target the best locations for geochemical sampling, enabling clients to improve and de-risk their exploration programmes.

The information may also be used in a variety of further investigations such as establishing environmental baselines, evaluating seafloor geohazards and preliminary planning for field development.

The seafloor mapping will be performed by Fugro using its geophysical vessel Fugro Discovery and includes acquisition of 10,500 square kilometres of multibeam echo sounder data and sub-bottom profiler data.

This will be followed by coring up to 150 geochemical targets and 20 heat flow measurements, complete with shipboard geochemical screening testing, further shore-based geochemical analyses (carried out by AGI) and an integrated, interpreted data package. AGI’s geochemical analyses will determine the hydrocarbon signature of the samples.

“We are excited to be part of Canada’s growing offshore industry and Newfoundland and Labrador’s 2018 licensing round,” said Keith Kneale, Fugro’s Business Development Manager for the Americas.

“Investment by Nalcor Energy is supporting this project which will showcase Fugro’s market-leading expertise – earned from conducting dozens of similar surveys including the world’s four largest to date – enabling clients to improve and de-risk their exploration programmes.”

He explained how AGI has been involved in offshore microseepage and macroseepage programmes for over 20 years adding, “Together with AGI, Fugro brings a wealth of top tier technical expertise to this project.”

The comprehensive data package will be available in early 2018 and is being licensed from both Fugro and AGI.

