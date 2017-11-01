JBA Consulting wins metocean and climate impact contract for marine industries

Company News

//

JBA Consulting and its consortium partners have won an EU-funded project examining the impact of present day and future metocean conditions on marine industries.

The contract is part of the EU’s Copernicus programme and is being delivered by a consortium led by Stichting Deltares (Netherlands).

The consortium is made up of JBA Consulting (UK), Danish Meteorological Institute (Denmark), National Research Council - Institute of Marine Sciences (Italy) and University College Cork (Ireland).

The contract will involve the development of a new European dataset that will include detailed tide, storm surge, wind and wave conditions, for both a historical baseline and future trends. The dataset will also include a set of Climate Impact Indicators and new tools designed to evaluate the impacts of climate change on different industries. The resulting data will be made accessible through a web portal.

As part of this Copernicus C3S contract, JBA is tasked with considering how metocean conditions will impact operations within the offshore wind and ports and harbour sectors, both now and in the future.

This will be achieved by applying their metocean risk management technology, ForeCoast Marine, to a series of end user cases.

Following this work, JBA will develop generalised indices and tools for incorporation within the climate data store that will help others in the marine sector to evaluate and plan for the impacts of metocean conditions.

Mark Lawless, Director and Head of Coastal Risk Management at JBA Consulting, commented, “Companies who participate in our end user cases will receive a tailored, ForeCoast Marine model for their operations. This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses as it will allow them to better understand the impact of current and future weather-related risks on their marine operations and the steps which can be taken to mitigate against them.”

JBA is in the process of identifying end user partners to be involved in the contract. The key advantage of becoming an end user is that JBA will work closely with the partners to develop a bespoke ForeCoast Marine model. The model will simulate the end user’s marine operations and the effect of metocean conditions on these.

This model can then be used by end users to:

• Evaluate the effectiveness of marine operations, considering the impact of present day metocean disruptions;

• Examine how climate change may impact on the effectiveness of marine operations; and to

• Assess how infrastructure investments and/or alternative operational strategies can be used to minimise the impacts of climate change.

