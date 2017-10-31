Kreuz Subsea unveils senior management team

Kreuz Subsea has appointed AJ Jain as chief executive officer and Balaji Bhashyam as chief operating officer.

Mr Jain brings over 25 years of executive industry experience to the role having held a number of leadership positions in the oil and gas industry across the globe. His previous posts include managing director at Harkand Group where he was responsible for operations in North America and Africa.

Prior to Harkand, he was also part of the senior management team at Dynamic Industries International LLC responsible for international operations. He also held several senior executive assignments at Global Industries Ltd including chief operating officer and senior vice president responsible for Asia Pacific and the Middle East earlier in his career. Global Industries was acquired by Technip in 2011.

Balaji has been with Kreuz Subsea for the last two years as vice president, business development & corporate strategy. He has more than 25 years’ operational experience in subsea project management and engineering. He previously worked in senior operational roles for Technip in Asia Pacific, Global Industries Ltd and McDermott International.

The board of directors announced the appointments following the departure of former chief executive Kurush Contractor from the integrated marine and subsea services business after nine years of service.

Kreuz Subsea employs around 250 people onshore and offshore in Singapore, Brunei and India and has projects currently underway valued at US$150million.

The company has three multi-purpose support vessels (MSV) and expects delivery of Kreuz Challenger, a DP2 MSV in November. It also has an extensive fleet of diving systems and work-class ROVs.

