Swire Seabed charters Siem Stingray

Swire Seabed charters Siem StingrayContracts, Tenders and Rates // October 31, 2017
Swire Seabed has signed a bareboat charter deal with Siem Offshore for the light construction vessel Siem Stingray.
Siem Stingray, which will be re-named Seabed Stingray, is an IMR, construction and survey vessel of Vard design. The vessel is 120.90m in length with deck space of 1,350m² and is equipped with a 250 tonne offshore crane. It will also have two heavy-duty work-class ROVs.
The contract will see Swire Seabed operate the vessel in the IMR, construction support and renewable sectors, with a particular focus on North European and West African markets.
Siem Stingray was formerly working in the Gulf of Mexico for Subsea 7, executing a BP IMR and light construction frame agreement.
With Seabed Stingray joining the fleet in 2018 and the purchase of Seabed Constructor in early 2017, Swire Seabed has taken on two modern, high capacity light construction vessels to use as platforms for delivering complex subsea projects.
More articles from this category