Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    VOS Passion working in Germany on windfarm job

    Vessel & ROV News // October 31, 2017

    Vroon Offshore says VOS Passion, one of its newest PX121 PSVs is currently under charter with Rhenus Offshore Logistics GmbH & Co KG.
     
    The vessel, which is managed by Vroon Offshore Services Den Helder, is engaged in cargo supply operations to an offshore windfarm substation in German waters.

    The Vroon fleet has been undertaking supply services for the German renewable industry since March 2016.

    VOS Passion is the fourth in a series of six PX121-type PSVs constructed for Vroon at the COSCO Guangdong Shipyard in China. The vesel has an Ulstein X-BOW design.

    The final vessel in the series, VOS Patriot, is scheduled for delivery next year.
     

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers