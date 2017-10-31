VOS Passion working in Germany on windfarm job

VOS Passion working in Germany on windfarm jobVessel & ROV News // October 31, 2017
Vroon Offshore says VOS Passion, one of its newest PX121 PSVs is currently under charter with Rhenus Offshore Logistics GmbH & Co KG.
The vessel, which is managed by Vroon Offshore Services Den Helder, is engaged in cargo supply operations to an offshore windfarm substation in German waters.
The Vroon fleet has been undertaking supply services for the German renewable industry since March 2016.
VOS Passion is the fourth in a series of six PX121-type PSVs constructed for Vroon at the COSCO Guangdong Shipyard in China. The vesel has an Ulstein X-BOW design.
The final vessel in the series, VOS Patriot, is scheduled for delivery next year.
