CCC Underwater Engineering Marine takes delivery of newbuild DSV

Vessel & ROV News

//

CCC Underwater Engineering Marine in the UAE has taken delivery of the newbuilds dive support vessel/subsea construction vessel Said Aletheia.

The vessel has DP2 class under ABS classification and was built in China.

Currently undergoing sea trials, the vessel is 96.3m in length with accommodation for 149.

The vessel has GE variable frequency drives and a GE DP system, a 150 tonne McGregor crane and 50 tonne Liebherr crane.

The vessel complies with SPS 2008 and has an integrated ABS classed 12-man saturation diving system capable of operating down to a depth of 300m.

Said Aletheia has a 800m2 deck reinforced to 10 tonnes/m2 and a helipad.

The company says it is "ideal for subsea installation, inspection, construction diving and ROV support."

More articles from this category

More news

Esvagt to provide standby vessel for Hornsea 1 Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CCC Underwater Engineering Marine takes delivery of newbuild DSV Vessel & ROV News //

VOS Passion working in Germany on windfarm job Vessel & ROV News //

Swire Seabed charters Siem Stingray Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Kreuz Subsea unveils senior management team Company News //

VBMS awarded Borssele Beta export cabling contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bart Heijermans to step down as CEO at DeepOcean Company News //

Polarcus expects challenging market to continue Company News //

GeoSea to install Moray East substructures Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DeepOcean awarded long-term deal by Aker Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CGG awarded contract for airborne multi-client survey in Côte d’Ivoire Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New vessel for Atlantic Marine Vessel & ROV News //

Akastor and Mitsui to expand partnership to include AKOFS Company News //

Mike Jones to succeed Andrew Hodgson as SMD CEO Company News //