CCC Underwater Engineering Marine takes delivery of newbuild DSV

CCC Underwater Engineering Marine takes delivery of newbuild DSVVessel & ROV News // October 31, 2017
CCC Underwater Engineering Marine in the UAE has taken delivery of the newbuilds dive support vessel/subsea construction vessel Said Aletheia.
The vessel has DP2 class under ABS classification and was built in China.
Currently undergoing sea trials, the vessel is 96.3m in length with accommodation for 149.
The vessel has GE variable frequency drives and a GE DP system, a 150 tonne McGregor crane and 50 tonne Liebherr crane.
The vessel complies with SPS 2008 and has an integrated ABS classed 12-man saturation diving system capable of operating down to a depth of 300m.
Said Aletheia has a 800m2 deck reinforced to 10 tonnes/m2 and a helipad.
The company says it is "ideal for subsea installation, inspection, construction diving and ROV support."
