Esvagt to provide standby vessel for Hornsea 1

Esvagt to provide standby vessel for Hornsea 1Contracts, Tenders and Rates
// October 31, 2017
Dong Energy has chosen selected Esvagt to provide the safety standby vessel for the Hornsea 1 offshore windfarm.
Esvagt Castor will work as a standby vessel during construction of the offshore windfarm.
