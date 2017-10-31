Offshore Shipping Online

    Esvagt to provide standby vessel for Hornsea 1

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // October 31, 2017

    Dong Energy has chosen selected Esvagt to provide the safety standby vessel for the Hornsea 1 offshore windfarm.

    Esvagt Castor will work as a standby vessel during construction of the offshore windfarm.

