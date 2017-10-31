Esvagt to provide standby vessel for Hornsea 1

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Dong Energy has chosen selected Esvagt to provide the safety standby vessel for the Hornsea 1 offshore windfarm.

Esvagt Castor will work as a standby vessel during construction of the offshore windfarm.

More articles from this category

More news

Esvagt to provide standby vessel for Hornsea 1 Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CCC Underwater Engineering Marine takes delivery of newbuild DSV Vessel & ROV News //

VOS Passion working in Germany on windfarm job Vessel & ROV News //

Swire Seabed charters Siem Stingray Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Kreuz Subsea unveils senior management team Company News //

VBMS awarded Borssele Beta export cabling contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bart Heijermans to step down as CEO at DeepOcean Company News //

Polarcus expects challenging market to continue Company News //

GeoSea to install Moray East substructures Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DeepOcean awarded long-term deal by Aker Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CGG awarded contract for airborne multi-client survey in Côte d’Ivoire Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New vessel for Atlantic Marine Vessel & ROV News //

Akastor and Mitsui to expand partnership to include AKOFS Company News //

Mike Jones to succeed Andrew Hodgson as SMD CEO Company News //