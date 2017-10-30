GeoSea to install Moray East substructures

GeoSea has signed an agreement for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of around 100 wind turbine foundations and three offshore substation platform foundations, and the transport and installation of three offshore substation platforms for the Moray East offshore windfarm#

The contract award is subject to financial close which is expected to take place in the second half of 2018.

Moray Offshore Windfarm East is a joint venture company owned by EDP Renewables (77 per cent) and ENGIE (23 per cent). The project was recently awarded a contract for Difference (CfD) by the UK Government.

Jan Klaassen, business unit manager offshore renewables at Geosea said “GeoSea has been involved from the very beginning of the project, back in 2012. Together with Ramboll, GeoSea has designed a jacket foundation that addresses the challenges at the site."

