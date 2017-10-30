Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Bart Heijermans to step down as CEO at DeepOcean

    Company News // October 30, 2017

    The Board of Directors of DeepOcean has announced that the company's COO, Ottar Mæland, is to become acting CEO of DeepOcean.

    After leading the company through a successful ownership change, the current CEO of DeepOcean Bart Heijermans, has decided to step down from his position effective 18 November 2017, but has agreed to remain on the Board as a non-executive director.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers