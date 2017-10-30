Bart Heijermans to step down as CEO at DeepOcean

Company News

//

The Board of Directors of DeepOcean has announced that the company's COO, Ottar Mæland, is to become acting CEO of DeepOcean.

After leading the company through a successful ownership change, the current CEO of DeepOcean Bart Heijermans, has decided to step down from his position effective 18 November 2017, but has agreed to remain on the Board as a non-executive director.

More articles from this category

More news

Esvagt to provide standby vessel for Hornsea 1 Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CCC Underwater Engineering Marine takes delivery of newbuild DSV Vessel & ROV News //

VOS Passion working in Germany on windfarm job Vessel & ROV News //

Swire Seabed charters Siem Stingray Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Kreuz Subsea unveils senior management team Company News //

VBMS awarded Borssele Beta export cabling contract Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Bart Heijermans to step down as CEO at DeepOcean Company News //

Polarcus expects challenging market to continue Company News //

GeoSea to install Moray East substructures Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

DeepOcean awarded long-term deal by Aker Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CGG awarded contract for airborne multi-client survey in Côte d’Ivoire Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New vessel for Atlantic Marine Vessel & ROV News //

Akastor and Mitsui to expand partnership to include AKOFS Company News //

Mike Jones to succeed Andrew Hodgson as SMD CEO Company News //