Bart Heijermans to step down as CEO at DeepOcean Company News
// October 30, 2017
The Board of Directors of DeepOcean has announced that the company's COO, Ottar Mæland, is to become acting CEO of DeepOcean.
After leading the company through a successful ownership change, the current CEO of DeepOcean Bart Heijermans, has decided to step down from his position effective 18 November 2017, but has agreed to remain on the Board as a non-executive director.
