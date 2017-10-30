VBMS awarded Borssele Beta export cabling contract

VBMS awarded Borssele Beta export cabling contractContracts, Tenders and Rates // October 30, 2017
Working in a consortium with NKT Cabes, VBMS has been awarded a contract for the installation of two 67km export cables that will connect the Borssele offshore windfarms 3 and 4 to TenneT's onshore grid in the Netherlands.
In addition, VBMS will install a 7km interconnector cable between the Borssele Alpha and Beta offshore substations.
The grid connection system for the Borssele offshore wind area in the North Sea consists of two 700 MW connections, called Alpha (for Borssele 1 and 2) and Beta (for Borssele 3 and 4).
In November 2016, VBMS was awarded the contract for Borssele Alpha as well as the option for Borssele Beta, which has now also been awarded.
The four cables will be routed via the Western Scheldt estuary and will come ashore near the existing high-voltage substation at Borssele, the Netherlands.
In order to minimize maintenance to the cables during their operational lifetime, Boskalis will pre-sweep and dredge the shallow parts of the route, which will enable VBMS to simultaneously lay and bury the export cables at the required depth.
