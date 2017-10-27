Akastor and Mitsui to expand partnership to include AKOFS

Company News

//

Akastor says it is in advanced discussions with Mitsui to further expand their current partnership to include AKOFS Offshore (AKOFS).

The parties have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding which includes the following main terms. Mitsui, together with potential partners, will invest in AKOFS by purchasing 50 per cent of the shares in the company to form a new 50-50 joint venture.

The transaction is expected to result in an initial net cash release to Akastor of approximately US$142 million for the shares in AKOFS, with a potential further cash release depending on earnings generated by the AKOFS Seafarer vessel in the coming years.

"We are pleased to have reached this important milestone and believe the transaction will provide a beneficial long-term ownership structure for AKOFS. The prospect of expanding our current partnership with Mitsui is exciting and we look forward to further developing the cooperation in the coming years," said Kristian Røkke, CEO of Akastor.

Through the transaction, Mitsui will assume an active role in the further support and development of AKOFS together with Akastor as a long-term business partner.

The transaction remains subject to agreement on final terms and conditions, final due diligence, the entry of definitive agreements between Akastor and Mitsui and approvals for all respective parties.

Completion of the transaction is expected to occur in Q1 2018.





More articles from this category

More news

DeepOcean awarded long-term deal by Aker Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

CGG awarded contract for airborne multi-client survey in Côte d’Ivoire Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

New vessel for Atlantic Marine Vessel & ROV News //

Akastor and Mitsui to expand partnership to include AKOFS Company News //

Mike Jones to succeed Andrew Hodgson as SMD CEO Company News //

Sentinel Marine holds name-giving for another ERRV Vessel & ROV News //

Boskalis subsidiary signs preferred bidder agreement for Moray East windfarm Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

US unveils largest oil and gas lease sale in US history News //

Seacor Marine unveils Fast Support Vessels Vessel & ROV News //

Stril Mermaid out of layup and into work Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Heerema Marine Contractors restructuring Company News //

Oceanteam misses bond payment Company News //

Administrators appointed at Go Marine Company News //

EMS Maritime Offshore to build service base in Eemshaven Company News //