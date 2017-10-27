New vessel for Atlantic Marine

New vessel for Atlantic MarineVessel & ROV News // October 27, 2017
Atlantic Marine (UK) has expanded its subsea vessel fleet in the form of Atlantic Supporter (ex-DP Reel/DPV Supporter), a 90m, DP2 UT705 fitted with a 50 tonne heave compensated crane, moonpool and 60 beds.
The ship is also SPS coded and offers multiple cranes for diving and UXO support on a 750m2 deck.
“This is the perfect addition to our fleet of subsea support vessels and complements our expanding fleet of ROGE ROV systems (boulder, Debris and UXO operations) as well as the ability to support cable lay, diving and ROV ops,” said the company.
Te ship will be fitted with a Triton work-class ROV and boulder grab and be available for charter in the Southern North Sea.
More articles from this category