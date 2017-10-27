CGG awarded contract for airborne multi-client survey in Côte d’Ivoire

CGG has been awarded a contract by Côte d’Ivoire’s Direction Générale des Hydrocarbures (DGH) and PETROCI, the national oil company, to acquire with its local partner, Harvex Geosolutions, a multi-client programme of gravity, gravity gradiometry and magnetic data over the Republic’s onshore and shallow offshore basins.

The scheduled five-month program will deploy CGG’s new Falcon Full Spectrum gravity solution, the industry’s most sensitive airborne gravity platform, to acquire approximately 28,000 line km of data over onshore and shallow offshore licenses, subject to industry pre-funding commitments. The contract includes an option to acquire a further 26,000 line km over the deepwater offshore licenses.

The Falcon Full Spectrum data will be interpreted with existing exploration data to provide details about the basin structure, the sediment thickness and the basement nature in order to help identify areas of mature source rock, reservoir deposition and prospective structures.

With some acreage already licenced, this will allow current and future licence holders to better assess their blocks and de-risk future exploration expenditure.

