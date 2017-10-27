DeepOcean awarded long-term deal by Aker

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

DeepOcean AS, a subsidiary of DeepOcean Group Holding BV, has been awarded a long term subsea inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) frame agreement by Aker BP ASA.

The contract covers the provision of a wide range of subsea operations for all fields operated by Aker BP on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including onshore planning, engineering and project management services.

The contract has an estimated value of NKr 300 million during the initial three years, with an option to continue the activities for an additional six years.

The contract involves a binding minimum work volume per year. DeepOcean will employ various vessels for the work.

Aker BP operated assets include Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim, Tambar, Hod and Skarv.

