Boskalis subsidiary signs preferred bidder agreement for Moray East windfarm

Boskalis subsidiary signs preferred bidder agreement for Moray East windfarmContracts, Tenders and Rates // October 26, 2017
Royal Boskalis Westminster's subsidiary VBMS has signed a preferred bidder agreement for the supply and installation of the inter-array cables for Moray Offshore Windfarm East (MOWE) in the UK.
MOWE is a joint venture company owned by EDP Renewables (77 per cent) and ENGIE (23 per cent).
The contract award is subject to financial close which is expected to take place in the second half of 2018.
The project scope includes the supply, installation and burial, as well as termination and testing of approximately one hundred 66kV inter-array cables. The project execution will commence at the start of next decade.
