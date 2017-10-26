Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Boskalis subsidiary signs preferred bidder agreement for Moray East windfarm

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // October 26, 2017

    Royal Boskalis Westminster's subsidiary VBMS has signed a preferred bidder agreement for the supply and installation of the inter-array cables for Moray Offshore Windfarm East (MOWE) in the UK.

    MOWE is a joint venture company owned by EDP Renewables (77 per cent) and ENGIE (23 per cent).

    The contract award is subject to financial close which is expected to take place in the second half of 2018.
     
    The project scope includes the supply, installation and burial, as well as termination and testing of approximately one hundred 66kV inter-array cables. The project execution will commence at the start of next decade.
     
    .

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers