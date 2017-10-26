Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    Sentinel Marine holds name-giving for another ERRV

    Vessel & ROV News // October 26, 2017

    A new multi-role emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) built by Aberdeen-based Sentinel Martine as part of a £110 million investment has been deployed to operations in the southern North Sea.

    Forties Sentinel was officially named at a ceremony in Great Yarmouth and has been contracted to INEOS Breagh to provide support for the firm’s production facilities in the Breagh gas field.

    INEOS has also chartered a second ERRV from the Sentinel Marine fleet – Sentinel Ranger – for the field.

    The vessel is one of nine new-build ERRVs ordered by the firm: six are already in operation and three are in various stages of construction at a shipyard in China.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers