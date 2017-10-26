Sentinel Marine holds name-giving for another ERRV

Sentinel Marine holds name-giving for another ERRVVessel & ROV News // October 26, 2017
A new multi-role emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) built by Aberdeen-based Sentinel Martine as part of a £110 million investment has been deployed to operations in the southern North Sea.
Forties Sentinel was officially named at a ceremony in Great Yarmouth and has been contracted to INEOS Breagh to provide support for the firm’s production facilities in the Breagh gas field.
INEOS has also chartered a second ERRV from the Sentinel Marine fleet – Sentinel Ranger – for the field.
The vessel is one of nine new-build ERRVs ordered by the firm: six are already in operation and three are in various stages of construction at a shipyard in China.
