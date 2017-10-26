Mike Jones to succeed Andrew Hodgson as SMD CEO

Company News

//

Andrew Hodgson is stepping down as CEO of Tyneside, UK-based subsea engineering specialist Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD).

He will be will be succeeded by his deputy Mike Jones. No stranger to the business, Jones has worked for SMD for over 25 years.

A director since 2004, Mr Jones takes over following a planned two and a half year transition put in place when SMD was acquired by the Chinese company CRRC Times Electric in 2015.

Mr Hodgson has been at the helm of the company for nine years and led the business through its acquisition by the Chinese company, public listed in Hong Kong, in a £120 million deal as part of the firm’s strategy to penetrate new markets in which SMD has particular expertise.

