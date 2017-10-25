Administrators appointed at Go Marine

Company News

//

News sources in Australia have reported that offshore vessel operator Go Marine Group has appointed administrators from KordaMentha. The company is owned by Singapore’s Otto Marine.

Administrator Richard Tucker said it had secured debt and mezzanine finance of $US50 million. It was unclear at this stage what unsecured creditors were owed.

The administrators said they are focused on achieving a restructure or reorganisation of the company’s balance sheet and debt.

Mr Tucker said a third-party investor had proposed a recapitalisation of the business, and there had been approaches from other parties. “This is definitely not a liquidation,” Mr Tucker said. “We think it’s going to come out the other side recapitalised and on a much stronger footing.”

The full story is at:

https://thewest.com.au/business/oil-gas/vessel-operator-go-marine-suffers-financial-collapse-ng-b88640078z

More articles from this category

More news

Seacor Marine unveils Fast Support Vessels Vessel & ROV News //

Stril Mermaid out of layup and into work Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Heerema Marine Contractors restructuring Company News //

Oceanteam misses bond payment Company News //

Administrators appointed at Go Marine Company News //

EMS Maritime Offshore to build service base in Eemshaven Company News //

LOC Group opens office in Kuala Lumpur Company News //

NKT wins contract to repair power cable Projects and Operations //

Havila Shipping sells anchor handlers Vessel & ROV News //

LOC Group appoints Ke Wan to lead China office Company News //

Ecosse Subsea clearing boulders in North Sea Projects and Operations //

ASV Global appoints new managing director Company News //

Fugro wins PEMEX deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Motive Offshore Group completes specialist project for subsea company Equipment & Technology //