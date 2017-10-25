Stril Mermaid out of layup and into work

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

Møkster Shipping says Stril Mermaid, a Havyard design 832, has been taken out of layup for a three month firm plus options contract with ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Norway AS.

The vessel will be used as a storage vessel in connection with decommisioning of the Jotun B platform.

