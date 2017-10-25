Seacor Marine unveils Fast Support Vessels

Seacor Marine Holdings has unveiled the first of a new fleet of Fast Support Vessels (FSV), focused on enhanced passenger comfort and increased speed.

Ava J McCall offers passengers a cabin arrangement that the company claims "simulates first class airline seating."

It is, the company claimed, the first monohull in the industry equipped with a first class 'pod' seating configuration.

With 56 seats, the vessel provides passengers with privacy and other comforts including folding tray tables, reading light and foot rest. The seats are much wider than industry standard and will recline 60 degrees within the pod.

Other amenities include USB power for charging personal electronic devices, wifi access, satellite TV and low-tone LED lighting, which provides a more relaxed atmosphere.

The passenger area is also equipped with a galley, which offers refrigerated storage for quick service meals and beverages as well as a coffee and snack bar available to all passengers.

In addition to this new concept seating, the vessel also has a conference table in the passenger area with seating for 12. Passenger comfort is further increased with a stabilizer and ride control system that reduces the motion of the vessel affording passengers the most comfortable ride in the industry.

The 13,500 horsepower propulsion system onboard Ava J McCall allows the vessel to achieve a maximum speed of 38 knots.

The vessel was also built with ABS Class 2 Kongsberg dynamic positioning system and the vessel’s 8 thrusters provide excellent station keeping and system redundancy.

Ava J McCall was built by Gulf Craft in Franklin, LA, and was desinged by Incat Crowther, an Australia company with office in Lafayette, LA.

