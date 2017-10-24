NKT wins contract to repair power cable

KT has won a turnkey contract to repair the Skagerrak 2 offshore cable, which was damaged in July. The contract was awarded by Norwegian system operator Statnett. The operation is scheduled to begin in October.

The Skagerrak 2 cable is one of four links connecting Norway and Denmark, transporting renewable energy between the countries.

