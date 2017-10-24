Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    NKT wins contract to repair power cable

    Projects and Operations // October 24, 2017

    KT has won a turnkey contract to repair the Skagerrak 2 offshore cable, which was damaged in July. The contract was awarded by Norwegian system operator Statnett. The operation is scheduled to begin in October.

    The Skagerrak 2 cable is one of four links connecting Norway and Denmark, transporting renewable energy between the countries.

     

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers