LOC Group opens office in Kuala Lumpur

LOC Group opens office in Kuala LumpurCompany News // October 24, 2017
LOC, the marine and engineering consultancy for the shipping and offshore energy industry, has opened an office in Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur – its 12th office in the Asia Pacific region, and its 35th globally.
The office will be headed by Faisharul Arman Abdul Latiff who has been appointed as Managing Director. He joins LOC from Rosen where he previously held the roles of Regional General Manager and Business Development Manager in their Integrity Solutions division. Prior to Rosen, he was Regional Manager for GE Oil and Gas (Turbomachinery Solutions) for 3 years, and with Petronas for 12 years in a range of marketing, strategic planning, technology services & engineering roles.
Arifin Marzuki, who joins as Director, started his career in research and development (R&D) with the Henkel corporation in the US. He then spent seven years with Petronas in their research and scientific services division. After Petronas, in 2005, he joined Scientige, an independent Malaysian-based company providing technology solutions and specialised engineering services to oil and gas companies.
