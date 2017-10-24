EMS Maritime Offshore to build service base in Eemshaven

Company News

Merkur Offshore GmbH has signed a contract with EMS Maritime Offshore BV for construction and operation of a service base in Eemshaven, The Netherlands.

The deal includes construction of the warehouse, offices and terminal logistics. The warehouse will have an area of 600m² and the offices almost 500m² .

Eemshaven has developed itself as service base for the installation of offshore wind projects. It gains even more importance with the commissioning of windfarms and the ongoing requirement for operations and maintenance.

