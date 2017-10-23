ASV Global appoints new managing director

ASV Global appoints new managing directorCompany News // October 23, 2017
ASV Global, the developer of autonomous vessel technology, has named Mark Exeter as the new Managing Director of its Portchester, UK office.
Mr Exeter’s predecessor, Dan Hook, moves into a new role as Senior Director – Business Development focussing on further market expansion.
Thomas Chance, CEO of ASV Global said, “These changes will help position ASV Global for continued aggressive growth as we apply our ever-advancing technology to budding markets including increasingly larger vessels.
"Mark brings a wealth of experience in developing reliable marine products, robotics, business operations, and manufacturing process from his time at Saab Seaeye. Meanwhile, Dan, who has been instrumental in leading ASV Global’s UK office since inception, will be able to fully concentrate on the multidimensional market expansion we are experiencing.”
More articles from this category