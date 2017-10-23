ASV Global appoints new managing director

Company News

//

ASV Global, the developer of autonomous vessel technology, has named Mark Exeter as the new Managing Director of its Portchester, UK office.

Mr Exeter’s predecessor, Dan Hook, moves into a new role as Senior Director – Business Development focussing on further market expansion.

Thomas Chance, CEO of ASV Global said, “These changes will help position ASV Global for continued aggressive growth as we apply our ever-advancing technology to budding markets including increasingly larger vessels.

"Mark brings a wealth of experience in developing reliable marine products, robotics, business operations, and manufacturing process from his time at Saab Seaeye. Meanwhile, Dan, who has been instrumental in leading ASV Global’s UK office since inception, will be able to fully concentrate on the multidimensional market expansion we are experiencing.”

More articles from this category

More news

LOC Group appoints Ke Wan to lead China office Company News //

Ecosse Subsea clearing boulders in North Sea Projects and Operations //

ASV Global appoints new managing director Company News //

Fugro wins PEMEX deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Motive Offshore Group completes specialist project for subsea company Equipment & Technology //

Solstad Farstad bags contract extension for Far Sentinel Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

GustoMSC unveils new jack-up design intended for Jones Act market Vessel & ROV News //

DOF Subsea welcomes industry veteran as COO Company News //

Hartmann Group secures long-term investment Company News //

Rutler becomes Group CEO at LOC Company News //

OGA appoints new Head of Decommissioning News //

EMGS prepares for multi-client survey offshore Newfoundland Projects and Operations //

COSCO delivers first Stingray class for Maersk Yard News //

Subsea 7 to acquire Normand Oceanic Vessel & ROV News //