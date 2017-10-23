Offshore Shipping Online

    Ecosse Subsea clearing boulders in North Sea

    Projects and Operations // October 23, 2017

    Ecosse Subsea says it has mobilised Noordhoek Pathfinder and is currently undertaking boulder grabbing operations in the UK sector of the North Sea.

    Doing so will complement the use of its SCAR route preparation system. 

