Ecosse Subsea clearing boulders in North Sea

Ecosse Subsea clearing boulders in North SeaProjects and Operations
// October 23, 2017
Ecosse Subsea says it has mobilised Noordhoek Pathfinder and is currently undertaking boulder grabbing operations in the UK sector of the North Sea.
Doing so will complement the use of its SCAR route preparation system.
More articles from this category
More newsCompany News // October 23, 2017Projects and Operations // October 23, 2017Company News // October 23, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // October 20, 2017Equipment & Technology // October 20, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // October 20, 2017Vessel & ROV News // October 20, 2017Company News // October 20, 2017Company News // October 19, 2017Company News // October 19, 2017News // October 19, 2017Projects and Operations // October 19, 2017Yard News // October 18, 2017Vessel & ROV News // October 18, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // October 18, 2017