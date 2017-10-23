Ecosse Subsea clearing boulders in North Sea

Ecosse Subsea says it has mobilised Noordhoek Pathfinder and is currently undertaking boulder grabbing operations in the UK sector of the North Sea.

Doing so will complement the use of its SCAR route preparation system.

