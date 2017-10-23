LOC Group appoints Ke Wan to lead China office

London Offshore Consultants (LOC), the marine and engineering consultancy for the shipping and offshore energy industry, has appointed Ke Wan to lead its team in China.

Donny Ng, after 12 years starting and developing LOC in China, will return to Singapore to become the Business Development Director for LOC in Asia Pacific. Donny will retain his links with China as well as developing new business within the Asia Pacific region.

Ke Wan joins LOC from Bureau Veritas (BV) where he was a member of BV’s China Management Committee. His most recent appointment at BV was General Manager of BV (Tianjin) Safety Technology and Technical Centre Manager of BV I&F China, having joined the company since 2007.

