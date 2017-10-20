DOF Subsea welcomes industry veteran as COO

DOF Subsea welcomes industry veteran as COOCompany News // October 20, 2017
Subsea industry veteran Raymond P Semple is joining DOF Subsea as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
As COO Mr Semple will have operational responsibility for DOF Subsea on a strategic level and be responsible for the company's day-to-day activities.
Mr Semple is an experienced leader with more than 26 years in ofshore oil and gas industry.
Mr Semple's career spans senior management roles in the subsea sector including project and general management, engineering, construction, partnerships, acquisitions and internal capital expenditure projects. Prior to joining DOF, Mr Semple was COO of Technip North America's subsea and offshore business units.
