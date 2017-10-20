Solstad Farstad bags contract extension for Far Sentinel

Solstad Farstad bags contract extension for Far SentinelContracts, Tenders and Rates
// October 20, 2017
Solstad Farstad has been awarded a contract extension for the construction support vessel Far Sentinel.
The extension was awarded by Blue Marine and is for approximately 18 months, to June 2020, for operations in the Gulf of Mexico.
The contract has an early cancellation clause, which includes a significant termination fee.
However, early cancellation cannot be exercised before November 2018.
More articles from this category
More newsContracts, Tenders and Rates // October 20, 2017Equipment & Technology // October 20, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // October 20, 2017Vessel & ROV News // October 20, 2017Company News // October 20, 2017Company News // October 19, 2017Company News // October 19, 2017News // October 19, 2017Projects and Operations // October 19, 2017Yard News // October 18, 2017Vessel & ROV News // October 18, 2017Contracts, Tenders and Rates // October 18, 2017Company News // October 18, 2017Company News // October 17, 2017Company News // October 17, 2017