    Solstad Farstad bags contract extension for Far Sentinel

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // October 20, 2017

    Solstad Farstad has been awarded a contract extension for the construction support vessel Far Sentinel.

    The extension was awarded by Blue Marine and is for approximately 18 months, to June 2020, for operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

    The contract has an early cancellation clause, which includes a significant termination fee.

    However, early cancellation cannot be exercised before November 2018.

