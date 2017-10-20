Motive Offshore Group completes specialist project for subsea company

Equipment & Technology

//

A northeast of England offshore services firm has completed a £1.5 million project to design and fabricate equipment for a major offshore subsea company.



Motive Offshore Group, which is headquartered in Boyndie near Banff, produced a loading tower for Swan Hunter earlier this year.



The loading tower is the first of its kind designed, fabricated and operated by Motive and has been tailor-made to meet specific project requirements, including an under-bender chute and height extension sections.



Complete with a new-build 10 tonne tensioner, the system is capable of handling flexible products up to 550mm outer diameter.



Motive Offshore Group has a skilled workforce of 80 employees across its marine equipment manufacture and rental and fabrication divisions.



Operated by Motive technicians, the equipment is currently being used to deploy flexible pipe in Offshore Ghana. The tower is fitted aboard Lewek Constellation.

