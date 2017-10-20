Offshore Shipping Online

    Fugro wins PEMEX deal

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // October 20, 2017

    Fugro, in conjunction with long-time associates, Constructora Subacuática Diavaz SA de CV has been awarded a large survey contract by Mexico's national oil company, Pemex.

    Valued at approximately US$10 million, the contract covers work between August and December 2017.

    Offshore operations, including multi-site high resolution geophysical and geotechnical surveys together with laboratory testing and geoconsulting services, will support design and/or installation of platforms, pipelines, jack-up platforms and deepwater facilities.

