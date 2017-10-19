EMGS prepares for multi-client survey offshore Newfoundland

Projects and Operations

//

Electromagnetic Geoservices and its wholly owned subsidiary Electromagnetic Geoservices Canada Inc have initiated preparations to carry out a pre-funded multi-client survey west of Newfoundland, Canada.

The has a minimum level of revenue for EMGS of approximately US$2.5 million.

The survey is expected to be executed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

