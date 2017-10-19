Offshore Shipping Online

A publication for the offshore shipping industry published by Clarkson Research

  • Offshore Intelligence Monthly
    • Menu

    EMGS prepares for multi-client survey offshore Newfoundland

    Projects and Operations // October 19, 2017

    Electromagnetic Geoservices and its wholly owned subsidiary Electromagnetic Geoservices Canada Inc have initiated preparations to carry out a pre-funded multi-client survey west of Newfoundland, Canada.

    The has a minimum level of revenue for EMGS of approximately US$2.5 million.

    The survey is expected to be executed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

    More articles from this category

    More news

    Online products

    Offshore Drilling & Production Concepts
    Dredging News Online
    World Offshore Field Development Guides
    OPL shop

    Vessel registers