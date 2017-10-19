OGA appoints new Head of Decommissioning

OGA appoints new Head of DecommissioningNews // October 19, 2017
Nils Cohrs has joined the the UK's Oil & Gas Authority (OGA) as Head of Decommissioning. He replaces Acting Head of Decommissioning, Gunther Newcombe, who will continue in his permanent role as Operations Director.
Mr Newcombe said: "Nils has a wealth of industry experience gained over the last 35 years, both in the UK and overseas, including as OIM on the Brent platform. He has knoweldge of carbon capture and gas storage, asset and business management and a solid understanding of decommissioning."
Mr Cohrs, whose most recent role was as Production and Asset Manager in Kurdistan Iraq, added: "I am really excited to be joining the OGA and look forward to working with industry and government in improving the efficiency and reducing the cost of decommissioning."
More articles from this category