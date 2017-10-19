Rutler becomes Group CEO at LOC

Rutler becomes Group CEO at LOCCompany News // October 19, 2017
As part of a group-wide strategy to strengthen its management team LOC Group has made changes to its senior management team.
On 1 January 2018, Jerome Rutler, current Group COO, will take over from Andrew Squire as Group CEO. Mr Squire will take on a new role as Group Deputy Chairman.
Mr Rutler joined LOC as Group COO in March 2016 bringing with him more than 20 years' experience in the oil and gas, petrochemicals and marine industries for a variety of companies, EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation), consultancy and technical advisory.
More articles from this category