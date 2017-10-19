Rutler becomes Group CEO at LOC

Company News

//

As part of a group-wide strategy to strengthen its management team LOC Group has made changes to its senior management team.

On 1 January 2018, Jerome Rutler, current Group COO, will take over from Andrew Squire as Group CEO. Mr Squire will take on a new role as Group Deputy Chairman.

Mr Rutler joined LOC as Group COO in March 2016 bringing with him more than 20 years' experience in the oil and gas, petrochemicals and marine industries for a variety of companies, EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction and installation), consultancy and technical advisory.

More articles from this category

More news

Fugro wins PEMEX deal Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Motive Offshore Group completes specialist project for subsea company Equipment & Technology //

Solstad Farstad bags contract extension for Far Sentinel Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

GustoMSC unveils new jack-up design intended for Jones Act market Vessel & ROV News //

DOF Subsea welcomes industry veteran as COO Company News //

Hartmann Group secures long-term investment Company News //

Rutler becomes Group CEO at LOC Company News //

OGA appoints new Head of Decommissioning News //

EMGS prepares for multi-client survey offshore Newfoundland Projects and Operations //

COSCO delivers first Stingray class for Maersk Yard News //

Subsea 7 to acquire Normand Oceanic Vessel & ROV News //

British Antarctic Survey exercises final option on Rieber vessel Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Subsea 7 discontinues Malaysian JV Company News //

Pacific Radiance issues update on restructuring Company News //