Subsea 7 discontinues Malaysian JV

Subsea 7 discontinues Malaysian JVCompany News // October 18, 2017
Subsea 7 has reached agreement with Sapura Energy Berhad to discontinue the SapuraAcergy joint venture.
SapuraAcergy's heavy-lift and pipelay vessel, Sapura 3000, has been sold to a subsidiary of Sapura Energy Berhad.
In a statement, Subsea 7 said the decision by Subsea 7 and Sapura Energy Berhad to discontinue the joint venture reflects the evolution of both companies' long-term strategic priorities.
Subsea 7 remains committed to the Asia Pacific region, with offices located in Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia and
Singapore.
