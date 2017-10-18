Subsea 7 discontinues Malaysian JV

Company News

//

Subsea 7 has reached agreement with Sapura Energy Berhad to discontinue the SapuraAcergy joint venture.

SapuraAcergy's heavy-lift and pipelay vessel, Sapura 3000, has been sold to a subsidiary of Sapura Energy Berhad.

In a statement, Subsea 7 said the decision by Subsea 7 and Sapura Energy Berhad to discontinue the joint venture reflects the evolution of both companies' long-term strategic priorities.

Subsea 7 remains committed to the Asia Pacific region, with offices located in Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia and

Singapore.

More articles from this category

More news

COSCO delivers first Stingray class for Maersk Yard News //

Subsea 7 to acquire Normand Oceanic Vessel & ROV News //

British Antarctic Survey exercises final option on Rieber vessel Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Subsea 7 discontinues Malaysian JV Company News //

Pacific Radiance issues update on restructuring Company News //

Jeff Platt to retire from CEO role at Tidewater Company News //

Fugro nominates Løseth as CEO Company News //

Shesh to depart Miclyn Express Offshore Company News //

VOS Atlas chartered to Ophir Thailand Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oceaneering acquires reel drive system Equipment & Technology //

Spectrum commences survey over Ceara Basin Equipment & Technology //

BSEE responds to oil release in Gulf of Mexico News //

Research team studies effects of Deepwater Horizon in Gulf of Mexico News //

Kongsberg Maritime unveils new reference system for DP Equipment & Technology //