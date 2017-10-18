Offshore Shipping Online

    Subsea 7 discontinues Malaysian JV

    Company News // October 18, 2017

    Subsea 7 has reached agreement with Sapura Energy Berhad to discontinue the SapuraAcergy joint venture.

    SapuraAcergy's heavy-lift and pipelay vessel, Sapura 3000, has been sold to a subsidiary of Sapura Energy Berhad.

    In a statement, Subsea 7 said the decision by Subsea 7 and Sapura Energy Berhad to discontinue the joint venture reflects the evolution of both companies' long-term strategic priorities.

    Subsea 7 remains committed to the Asia Pacific region, with offices located in Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia and
    Singapore.

