British Antarctic Survey exercises final option on Rieber vessel

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

British Antarctic Survey, part of the Natural Environment Research Council in the UK, has declared its fifth and final option for a one-year extension of the bareboat charter for G C Rieber Shipping's RRS Ernest Shackleton.

The option will be effective from August 2018. RRS Ernest Shackleton has been on a long-term charter with the organisation since August 1999.



More articles from this category

More news

COSCO delivers first Stingray class for Maersk Yard News //

Subsea 7 to acquire Normand Oceanic Vessel & ROV News //

British Antarctic Survey exercises final option on Rieber vessel Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Subsea 7 discontinues Malaysian JV Company News //

Pacific Radiance issues update on restructuring Company News //

Jeff Platt to retire from CEO role at Tidewater Company News //

Fugro nominates Løseth as CEO Company News //

Shesh to depart Miclyn Express Offshore Company News //

VOS Atlas chartered to Ophir Thailand Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oceaneering acquires reel drive system Equipment & Technology //

Spectrum commences survey over Ceara Basin Equipment & Technology //

BSEE responds to oil release in Gulf of Mexico News //

Research team studies effects of Deepwater Horizon in Gulf of Mexico News //

Kongsberg Maritime unveils new reference system for DP Equipment & Technology //