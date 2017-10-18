British Antarctic Survey exercises final option on Rieber vessel

British Antarctic Survey exercises final option on Rieber vesselContracts, Tenders and Rates
// October 18, 2017
British Antarctic Survey, part of the Natural Environment Research Council in the UK, has declared its fifth and final option for a one-year extension of the bareboat charter for G C Rieber Shipping's RRS Ernest Shackleton.
The option will be effective from August 2018. RRS Ernest Shackleton has been on a long-term charter with the organisation since August 1999.
