    British Antarctic Survey exercises final option on Rieber vessel

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // October 18, 2017

    British Antarctic Survey, part of the Natural Environment Research Council in the UK, has declared its fifth and final option for a one-year extension of the bareboat charter for G C Rieber Shipping's RRS Ernest Shackleton.

    The option will be effective from August 2018. RRS Ernest Shackleton has been on a long-term charter with the organisation since August 1999.
     

