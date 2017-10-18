Subsea 7 to acquire Normand Oceanic

Vessel & ROV News

//

Subsea 7 has reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 50 per cent shareholdings in its equity accounted joint ventures, Normand Oceanic AS and Normand Oceanic Chartering AS, from SolstadFarstad ASA for a nominal cash consideration.

Effective from the date of the transaction, the group will become the sole owner of Normand Oceanic, a flexlay and heavy construction vessel that is being managed by Solstad Farstand while under long-term charter to a third party. The Group will assume all obligations related to an outstanding loan of approximately US$100 million.

Normand Oceanic AS and Normand Oceanic Chartering AS will become wholly-owned subsidiaries of the group.

More articles from this category

More news

COSCO delivers first Stingray class for Maersk Yard News //

Subsea 7 to acquire Normand Oceanic Vessel & ROV News //

British Antarctic Survey exercises final option on Rieber vessel Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Subsea 7 discontinues Malaysian JV Company News //

Pacific Radiance issues update on restructuring Company News //

Jeff Platt to retire from CEO role at Tidewater Company News //

Fugro nominates Løseth as CEO Company News //

Shesh to depart Miclyn Express Offshore Company News //

VOS Atlas chartered to Ophir Thailand Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oceaneering acquires reel drive system Equipment & Technology //

Spectrum commences survey over Ceara Basin Equipment & Technology //

BSEE responds to oil release in Gulf of Mexico News //

Research team studies effects of Deepwater Horizon in Gulf of Mexico News //

Kongsberg Maritime unveils new reference system for DP Equipment & Technology //