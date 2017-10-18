Offshore Shipping Online

    COSCO delivers first Stingray class for Maersk

    Yard News // October 18, 2017

    COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co has delivered Maersk Supply Service's first Stingray-class subsea support vessel, Maersk Installer. The vessel was delivered on 16 Ocotber.

    The vessel is one of four ordered by the company.

