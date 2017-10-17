Offshore Shipping Online

    VOS Atlas chartered to Ophir Thailand

    Contracts, Tenders and Rates // October 17, 2017

    Vroon Offshore has confirmed that VOS Atlas has been awarded a two-year charter with Ophir Thailand.

    The vessel, a 5,150 bhp, 2012-built anchor-handling tug/supply vessel will provide production support mainly in the Bualuang field in Block B8/38 in the Gulf of Thailand.

