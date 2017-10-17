VOS Atlas chartered to Ophir Thailand

Contracts, Tenders and Rates

//

Vroon Offshore has confirmed that VOS Atlas has been awarded a two-year charter with Ophir Thailand.

The vessel, a 5,150 bhp, 2012-built anchor-handling tug/supply vessel will provide production support mainly in the Bualuang field in Block B8/38 in the Gulf of Thailand.

More articles from this category

More news

Pacific Radiance issues update on restructuring Company News //

Jeff Platt to retire from CEO role at Tidewater Company News //

Fugro nominates Løseth as CEO Company News //

Shesh to depart Miclyn Express Offshore Company News //

VOS Atlas chartered to Ophir Thailand Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oceaneering acquires reel drive system Equipment & Technology //

Spectrum commences survey over Ceara Basin Equipment & Technology //

BSEE responds to oil release in Gulf of Mexico News //

Research team studies effects of Deepwater Horizon in Gulf of Mexico News //

Kongsberg Maritime unveils new reference system for DP Equipment & Technology //

Wärtsilä gives Viking Princess hybrid energy system Equipment & Technology //

Subsea UK conference to examine latest underwater technology News //

SD Standard Drilling pics up two more PSVs Vessel & ROV News //

Petrofac deal sees Esvagt move further into UK market Contracts, Tenders and Rates //