VOS Atlas chartered to Ophir Thailand

VOS Atlas chartered to Ophir ThailandContracts, Tenders and Rates
// October 17, 2017
Vroon Offshore has confirmed that VOS Atlas has been awarded a two-year charter with Ophir Thailand.
The vessel, a 5,150 bhp, 2012-built anchor-handling tug/supply vessel will provide production support mainly in the Bualuang field in Block B8/38 in the Gulf of Thailand.
