Shesh to depart Miclyn Express Offshore

Company News

//

Venkatraman Sheshashayee, long known in the industry as 'Shesh,' Chief Executive Officer of Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO), has confirmed that he is to leave the company next year.

He joined MEO in 2014 with the intention of serving as CEO for three years, intending to leave thereafter to pursue non-business interests.

In this regard, Shesh has confirmed that he will relinquish his position as CEO at the end of March 2018.

The board of the company is seeking to appoint a successor. In the meantime, Shesh will continue to lead the company together with the existing management team to ensure a smooth transition.

More articles from this category

More news

Pacific Radiance issues update on restructuring Company News //

Jeff Platt to retire from CEO role at Tidewater Company News //

Fugro nominates Løseth as CEO Company News //

Shesh to depart Miclyn Express Offshore Company News //

VOS Atlas chartered to Ophir Thailand Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oceaneering acquires reel drive system Equipment & Technology //

Spectrum commences survey over Ceara Basin Equipment & Technology //

BSEE responds to oil release in Gulf of Mexico News //

Research team studies effects of Deepwater Horizon in Gulf of Mexico News //

Kongsberg Maritime unveils new reference system for DP Equipment & Technology //

Wärtsilä gives Viking Princess hybrid energy system Equipment & Technology //

Subsea UK conference to examine latest underwater technology News //

SD Standard Drilling pics up two more PSVs Vessel & ROV News //

Petrofac deal sees Esvagt move further into UK market Contracts, Tenders and Rates //