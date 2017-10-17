Shesh to depart Miclyn Express Offshore

Shesh to depart Miclyn Express OffshoreCompany News // October 17, 2017
Venkatraman Sheshashayee, long known in the industry as 'Shesh,' Chief Executive Officer of Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO), has confirmed that he is to leave the company next year.
He joined MEO in 2014 with the intention of serving as CEO for three years, intending to leave thereafter to pursue non-business interests.
In this regard, Shesh has confirmed that he will relinquish his position as CEO at the end of March 2018.
The board of the company is seeking to appoint a successor. In the meantime, Shesh will continue to lead the company together with the existing management team to ensure a smooth transition.
More articles from this category