Fugro nominates Løseth as CEO

Company News

//

Fugro’s CEO, Paul van Riel, will retire as planned at the end of his term at the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2018 and the Supervisory Board of the company has decided to nominate Øystein Løseth as a member of the Board of Management and CEO.

If Mr Løseth is appointed at an upcoming shareholders meeting, he will join the Board of Management starting 1 January 2018. After a transition period, he will succeed Mr van Riel as of 26 April 2018.

Mr Løseth has extensive management experience at board level in major companies. From October 2014 until recently he was on the board of directors of Norwegian company Statoil, and spent the last two years as Chairman of the Board. Previously he was CEO of Vattenfall AB, and of NUON, a Dutch energy company.

More articles from this category

More news

Pacific Radiance issues update on restructuring Company News //

Jeff Platt to retire from CEO role at Tidewater Company News //

Fugro nominates Løseth as CEO Company News //

Shesh to depart Miclyn Express Offshore Company News //

VOS Atlas chartered to Ophir Thailand Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oceaneering acquires reel drive system Equipment & Technology //

Spectrum commences survey over Ceara Basin Equipment & Technology //

BSEE responds to oil release in Gulf of Mexico News //

Research team studies effects of Deepwater Horizon in Gulf of Mexico News //

Kongsberg Maritime unveils new reference system for DP Equipment & Technology //

Wärtsilä gives Viking Princess hybrid energy system Equipment & Technology //

Subsea UK conference to examine latest underwater technology News //

SD Standard Drilling pics up two more PSVs Vessel & ROV News //

Petrofac deal sees Esvagt move further into UK market Contracts, Tenders and Rates //