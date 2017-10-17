Fugro nominates Løseth as CEO

Fugro nominates Løseth as CEOCompany News // October 17, 2017
Fugro’s CEO, Paul van Riel, will retire as planned at the end of his term at the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2018 and the Supervisory Board of the company has decided to nominate Øystein Løseth as a member of the Board of Management and CEO.
If Mr Løseth is appointed at an upcoming shareholders meeting, he will join the Board of Management starting 1 January 2018. After a transition period, he will succeed Mr van Riel as of 26 April 2018.
Mr Løseth has extensive management experience at board level in major companies. From October 2014 until recently he was on the board of directors of Norwegian company Statoil, and spent the last two years as Chairman of the Board. Previously he was CEO of Vattenfall AB, and of NUON, a Dutch energy company.
