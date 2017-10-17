Jeff Platt to retire from CEO role at Tidewater

Company News

//

Tidewater has confirmed that Jeff Platt has retiredas CEO, President, and a director of the company and that the Board of Directors has appointed Larry Rigdon as its interim Chief Executive Officer and President.

"Having successfully completed the financial restructuring of Tidewater at the end of July, which positioned the company to weather current industry conditions and achieve success in the future, the Board and I have agreed that the time is appropriate to transition the leadership of the company," said Mr Platt. "It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the hardworking employees of this company and to have been a part of Tidewater over the last 21 years. I wish the organization nothing but great success."

"On behalf of the board and the entire company, I want to thank Jeff for his service and contributions, especially during the recent reorganization. I wish him the very best in his retirement and any future endeavors," said Thomas R Bates Jr, Chairman of Tidewater's Board.

The Board has formed a search committee to identify a permanent successor CEO and President.

Mr Bates concluded: "The board and management are excited about Tidewater's future, but there are still challenges that confront Tidewater and all offshore supply vessel companies that must be addressed while we wait for the overall recovery in the offshore energy industry.

"Balancing revenues with operating costs to reach cash flow breakeven is one of the most important of these challenges. I am pleased that Larry will be able to bring his vast operating history to Tidewater to lead us in the continuing evolution of the company."

Mr Rigdon, who was appointed to serve on the board following the financial restructuring, is a seasoned executive in the industry. He has prior experience as an executive at Tidewater, retiring as Executive Vice President in 2002 after joining the company in 1992 with the merger with Zapata Gulf Marine Corporation.

Following his retirement from Tidewater in 2002, Mr Rigdon successfully founded and grew Rigdon Marine Corporation to 28 offshore service vessels and sold the company in June 2008. Mr Rigdon currently serves as a director of Professional Rental Tools LLC.

In light of Mr Rigdon's interim dual role as CEO and President, he has stepped down from the audit committee and the board has appointed Steven Newman as his replacement.

More articles from this category

More news

Pacific Radiance issues update on restructuring Company News //

Jeff Platt to retire from CEO role at Tidewater Company News //

Fugro nominates Løseth as CEO Company News //

Shesh to depart Miclyn Express Offshore Company News //

VOS Atlas chartered to Ophir Thailand Contracts, Tenders and Rates //

Oceaneering acquires reel drive system Equipment & Technology //

Spectrum commences survey over Ceara Basin Equipment & Technology //

BSEE responds to oil release in Gulf of Mexico News //

Research team studies effects of Deepwater Horizon in Gulf of Mexico News //

Kongsberg Maritime unveils new reference system for DP Equipment & Technology //

Wärtsilä gives Viking Princess hybrid energy system Equipment & Technology //

Subsea UK conference to examine latest underwater technology News //

SD Standard Drilling pics up two more PSVs Vessel & ROV News //

Petrofac deal sees Esvagt move further into UK market Contracts, Tenders and Rates //